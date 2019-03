FRESNO COUNTY/HURON: State Route 269 between State Route 198 and the City of Huron is closed. An official detour will be set up. If you must travel through the area please allow extra travel time for the detour. pic.twitter.com/jd6htZBPC8 — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 2, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Route 269 between 198 and Huron is closed, according to Caltrans.Crews are working to set up a detour. Officials are asking drivers to allow for an extended travel time through the detour.It is not clear how long the roadway will be closed.