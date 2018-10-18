TRAFFIC

Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction for an estimated 3 months

Construction could cause delays for drivers who use a busy Southeast Fresno roadway.

A portion of Temperance Avenue between Belmont Avenue and Kings Canyon Road will be under construction of a new water pipeline.

The project is part of the City of Fresno's Recharge Fresno Program.

It will improve the pipeline and water system facilities that will capture, treat, and deliver water to Fresno homes and businesses, including surface water from the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Construction will take place on the east side of Temperance, and lane shifts will be in place, with flag people controlling both north and southbound traffic through the work zone.

To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to use Fowler Avenue to get to Highway 180.

Work is expected to take three months.
