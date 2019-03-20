Traffic

Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce

Police: Taco sauce saves man from being hit. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2019.

The need for hot sauce may have saved a man's life in Florida.

It happened at a Taco Bell in Winter Haven around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a 77-year-old man was getting ready to leave his parking spot.

The man said he placed the car in reverse and then into drive.

The car jumped the curb and crashed into the Taco Bell.

Police said a customer had been at the exact spot of the crash, but had just walked away to get more taco sauce.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the building sustained significant damage.

Earlier this month, Taco Bell offered free food for a year to a man who survived for five days in the central Oregon snow by eating taco sauce packets.

Taco Bell gives year of free food to man who survived on fire sauce.

