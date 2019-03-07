rockslide

Portion of Highway 41 fully closed as Caltrans evaluates hillside following rock slide

One-way traffic is in effect on Highway 41 near Rocky Cut in Madera County after a rock slide occurred Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans reports.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rock slide in Madera County has caused a full closure of Highway 41 between Road 145 and Road 200, according to Caltrans.



Rock debris closed the southbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.



California Highway Patrol says Caltrans crews are evaluating the hillside and believe the closure will last through the night. They say drivers traveling in the area should be prepared to take a detour.

Suggested Detours:
  • Northbound: north on Highway 41 to Road 145 (East) to Road 211 (North) to Road 200 (West) back to Highway 41
    Southbound: south on Highway 41 to Road 200 (East) to Road 211 (South) to Road 145 (West) back to Highway 41


    • It is unclear when the road will reopen.
