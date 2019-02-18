ROAD CLOSURE

Portion of Highway 59 closes due to flooding, road deterioration

EMBED </>More Videos

Portion of Highway 59 closes due to flooding

By
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A portion of a state highway between Merced and Los Banos has closed again because of flooding.

Several miles of Highway 59 is blocked off because recent rains caused water from Mariposa Creek to spill over the road.

It's causing drivers to take a long way around, and it's also impacting a nearby business trying to open its doors.

"We were supposed to open a month ago, but with the road closure, we've had some issues," said Central Irrigation owner Doug Brunner.

Brunner calls his third location a one-stop shop for agriculture and is planning to have a grand opening at the Highway 59 location on Thursday.

He's now worried people won't stop by if the road is still closed.

"We're excited about it, but with the road closure, we're a little concerned people are like 'how are we going to get there,'" Brunner said.

There's water from the creek against the bridge wall and running along the roadway, making it unsafe for drivers.

Caltrans officials say crews are hoping to have it open by the end of the week, but it's going to depend on both weather and when water levels near the bridge drop.

"As far as we are able to tell, there's no structural damage, but we do need the water to go down first so they can get a better inspection," said Public Information Officer Chanel Vernon.

Scott Roduner is along the detour, pumping out water from his field to protect his crops.

While he's noticed creek water levels dropping, he's also noticed more aggressive drivers along Gurr Road.

"We're doing the speed limit, and people aren't really appreciating that. Coming up behind us and flipping us off. There's some road deterioration going on. It's just something you have to deal with," said Roduner.

As water keeps flowing, all crews can do is wait, but Brunner says he wants the problem fixed to keep it from happening every year.

"I think its more of a Caltrans issue, that we can fix this problem. Heck, I have excavators, I'll help them out no problem with that," Doug Brunner said.

Caltrans officials say there are reviewing options to prevent flooding along the bridge but don't have any concrete resolutions at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichighwaysroad closurefloodingMerced County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD CLOSURE
Weather closes part of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
More snowfall wreaks havoc on roadways during holiday weekend
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
More road closure
TRAFFIC
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
Rollover crash causes interchange from Hwy 180 to Hwy 99 to close
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar to close due to risk of mudslides
UPDATE: Both directions of I-5 Grapevine now back open
More Traffic
Top Stories
California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
Weather closes part of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park
"Bar on wheels" serving up drinks in honor of a lost father
Man arrested in fatal 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno to face manslaughter charges
Business booms at China Peak during holiday weekend
Fresno's first resale store for kids' clothes to open soon
Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County
Show More
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
CHP investigating deadly accident in Oakhurst
Carolyn Peck, last remaining 'founding mother' of Valley Children's, dies
Study: screen time for children under two-years-old has more than doubled
More News