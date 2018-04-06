Portion of SR 168 to be closed for California Classic Bike Race

According to Caltrans officials, part of State Route 168 in Fresno and Clovis will be closed for the California Classic Weekend bike event.Westbound 168 will be closed from Shepherd Avenue to McKinley Avenue from 6:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. which will include all on-ramps and off-ramps between Shepherd Avenue and McKinley Avenue. Traffic will be diverted westbound on Shepherd Ave.Eastbound 168 will be closed from Temperance Avenue to Shepherd Avenue from 6:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. which will include all on-ramps and off-ramps between Temperance Avenue and Shepherd Avenue.The closures are to accommodate 2,000 cyclists during the first leg of the 100, 60, and 35 mile 6th annual Fresno's SUBWAY California Classic Century, Metric and mini-metric bike events.Officials want to remind motorists to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time due to these closures.