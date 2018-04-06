FRESNO COUNTY

Portion of SR 168 to be closed for California Classic Bike Race

(SHUTTERSTOCK)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to Caltrans officials, part of State Route 168 in Fresno and Clovis will be closed for the California Classic Weekend bike event.

Westbound 168 will be closed from Shepherd Avenue to McKinley Avenue from 6:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. which will include all on-ramps and off-ramps between Shepherd Avenue and McKinley Avenue. Traffic will be diverted westbound on Shepherd Ave.

Eastbound 168 will be closed from Temperance Avenue to Shepherd Avenue from 6:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. which will include all on-ramps and off-ramps between Temperance Avenue and Shepherd Avenue.

The closures are to accommodate 2,000 cyclists during the first leg of the 100, 60, and 35 mile 6th annual Fresno's SUBWAY California Classic Century, Metric and mini-metric bike events.

Officials want to remind motorists to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time due to these closures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurefresno countyfresnoclovisbike raceClovisFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News