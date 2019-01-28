TRAFFIC

City of Visalia alerts drivers of possible delays while streets are repaired

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Visalia wants to alert drivers about the possibility of a few traffic delays this week.

As part of its annual "Measure N" street maintenance program, several roads in the southwestern part of the city are scheduled to receive crack sealing.

Some of the work began Monday.

No streets will be closed during the maintenance work, but crews will be flagging residential traffic around the moving work zones. Drive carefully and slow down if you come across any of those workers.
