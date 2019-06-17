Project to widen Willow Avenue between Shepherd and Copper begins

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Major construction started on the Willow Avenue widening project Monday in Fresno County.The project will expand the increasingly busy roadway to three lanes in each direction along two-mile stretch Between Copper Avenue and Shepherd Avenue.Currently, the road only has one north and southbound lane which officials say is not enough to meet growth in the area.Added travel space will not be the only benefit; other improvements include adding a bike lane, raising the median, and improving street lighting.The City of Clovis will also construct a sewer and water infrastructure.Last week, city and county leaders hosted a public meeting to discuss the construction impact."A lot of schools, businesses, residences are going to be affected by this construction," said project engineer Kevin Gross. "It's our goal to provide a lot of information about the day-to-day construction, as well as the overall plans for the development."Work is starting from the intersection of Willow and International with crews hoping to complete work before students return for the fall semester at Clovis North High School and Clovis Community College.During construction, Willow will remain open, but commuters are asked to be patient as they drive through the area.City crews say they will have extensive traffic controls and will try to keep traffic moving smoothly.Drivers are encouraged to obey traffic signs and take detours if possible.The Willow Widening Project will take about six months and is expected to be completed by late November.