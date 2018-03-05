FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Some roads in Northwest Fresno will be closed starting Monday as construction on the High-Speed Rail Project continues. Crews will be conducting utility relocation work.
Gates Avenue at Weber will be shut down for about a month. Then Gates Avenue will be closed at Jennifer Avenue for another month. After that, Jennifer Avenue between Gates and Shaw will shut down for about two months.
If your normal commute brings you near these areas you are asked to find alternate routes.