Road resurfacing project begins in Tulare County

Construction crews have broken ground on a multi-million dollar road project on State Route 190, east of Tipton and west of Porterville.Sixteen miles of the highway will be rehabilitated with new asphalt.When the project is completed next year, Caltrans officials say there will be many benefits for motorists, including more efficient left turn lanes."It's going to be a smoother drive, lesser wear and tear on vehicles," said Caltrans District 6 Information Officer Christian Lukens. "The lanes are going to be wider, the shoulders are going to be wider, so there's going to be an increased safety aspect to it as well."The project costs $31 million, with funding coming from Measure R and the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.