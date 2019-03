EAST MADERA COUNTY: Reports of a rock slide on SR-41 near Rocky Cut. One-way traffic control is in effect. Caltrans crews are on scene working as quick as possible to open the roadway. Expect delays. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/gCoThMwAMt — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 7, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One-way traffic is in effect on Highway 41 near Rocky Cut in Madera County after a rock slide occurred Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans reports.Crews are working to clear rock debris from a section of the roadway. They say drivers traveling in the area should expect delays.