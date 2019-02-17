TRAFFIC

Big rig rollover crash causes interchange from Hwy 180 to Hwy 99 to close

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The westbound Highway 180 transition ramp to southbound Highway 99 has been shut down due to a rollover accident, according to the California Highway Patrol of Fresno.

Officers are at the scene of the crash, where a big rig filled with 80,000 pounds of frozen seafood appears to be on its side. The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

CHP tells Action News the interchange will be closed until 8 p.m. Sunday.

