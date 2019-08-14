Traffic

Sanitary truck overturns, spills 1,000 gallons of sewage on highway in northern California

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- There are major traffic delays in the South Bay after a truck overturned, spilling 1,000 gallons of sewage, partially onto Highway 101, according to Redwood City CHP.

Police reported the incident at 12:56 p.m. They say a NorCal sanitary truck was traveling in lane 5 of northbound 101, just south of the San Antonio off-ramp, when a black sedan cut off the truck to exit.



The truck then veered right, hit the barrier on the right shoulder, and lost control, CHP said.

After losing control the truck veered left across all lanes and hit a white sedan in lane 1, then hit the center median wall and overturned, landing mostly on southbound lanes.

About 1,000 gallons of human waste spilled into the roadway.

"We have blocked the #4 SB lane in order to allow the tow truck to maneuver and upright the truck," CHP said.

Only lane 5 of southbound Highway 101 is open at this time. Southbound traffic is backed up into Menlo Park.

Several lanes of the northbound direction are also closed. Traffic on that side is backed up into Mountain View.

CHP says to avoid the area, warning that, "If you don't have to be on US-101 SB avoid the area or you may be stuck in heavy traffic."

No injuries have been reported.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchphighway 101truck crashroad closurecrashsewage spill
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis Walmart voluntarily evacuated following reports of 'unsubstantiated bomb threat'
Man dies after taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against LA middle school
Illinois to require insurance to cover EpiPens for children
Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis, CHP says
Show More
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
CHP: Pedestrian hit and killed by car near Coalinga
Parlier High School teacher killed in motorcycle crash
Teen's quick thinking gets her to safety as man follows her to practice
Officials: Despite tragic death, Tulare County intersection safer than before
More TOP STORIES News