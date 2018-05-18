FRESNO COUNTY

SB Golden State off-ramp on HWY 99 in West Central Fresno to re-open

EMBED </>More Videos

Southbound Golden State Boulevard off-ramp at Highway 99 in West Central Fresno is scheduled to open Friday morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Southbound Golden State Boulevard off-ramp at Highway 99 in West Central Fresno is scheduled to open Friday morning. It's part of the highway 99 realignment project.

Work will also continue on the northbound Clinton Avenue on-ramp, which is scheduled to open when northbound traffic on the 99 is switched to the new highway alignment next month.

The Clinton Avenue overpass was demolished last spring and rebuilt for the High-Speed Rail Program. The new overpass opened back in November and was built to meet the clearance requirements of the High-Speed Rail system.
