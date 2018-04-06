CALIFORNIA

Section of major highway shut down in San Luis Obispo County after two people killed in major accident

A major highway is shut down after a deadly crash at the Cholame "Y" intersection Friday morning. (KFSN)

A major highway is shut down after a deadly crash at the Cholame "Y" intersection Friday morning.

Two people were killed in the major wreck involving five vehicles just before 6:00 a.m. Highway 41 at Highway 33, and Highway 46 at Highway 33, will be shut down indefinitely as crews investigate the crash.

The Cholame "Y" is notorious for car accidents and is where actor James Dean was killed.

The accident comes as Caltrans continues their plans to fix the intersection in San Luis Obispo County in the next few years. There have been 15 fatal accidents at or near the junction in the past six years.
