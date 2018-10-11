Semi-truck collides with Highway 99 overpass in Atwater causing closure

- CHP reports that only one lane is now closed on Highway 99_____The California Highway Patrol says the top of a semi-truck hit the bottom portion of an overpass in Atwater causing the closure of the overpass and Northbound Highway 99 in the area.The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 99 at Applegate Road, knocking large chunks of concrete from the structure.Northbound traffic on Highway 99 is now being diverted around the closure and the overpass is closed until officials can access the structural integrity of the bridge.The closure is expected for last 5 to 6 hours.