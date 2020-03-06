Traffic

Expect significant delays on Highway 180 east of Fresno after driver hit traffic signal pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is backed up on Highway 180 east of Fresno after a driver hit a traffic signal pole.

According to the CHP, a silver SUV hit the pole around 5:50 am, rolled over, and landed off the expressway.

Eastbound 180 is closed, and traffic is being detoured around the location.

Westbound 180 is opened, but the traffic signal is flashing red, causing significant delays.

The CHP says the driver may have been driving under the influence and is now being treated for minor to moderate injuries.

Caltrans is responding to repair the traffic light.
