Some ramps on Highway 99 in Fresno, Atwater closed for maintenance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans will close two ramps in Fresno for maintenance on Tuesday morning.The westbound Highway 180 connector to the southbound Highway 99 connector ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.The second closure will happen later Tuesday morning at northbound Temperance Avenue to the westbound Highway 180 on-ramp from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Officials say to keep in mind the closures could last longer and to give yourself extra time.Several ramp closures will also take effect in Atwater on Tuesday for maintenance work along northbound and southbound Highway 99.Crews will work around the East Atwater Overhead to the Winton Parkway.The closures are expected to end Friday morning around 5 a.m.Drivers should expect 10-minute delays and should take alternate routes whenever possible.