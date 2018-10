The traffic control is one way on I-5 from Lassen Avenue to West Tornado Avenue in Fresno County.It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, but there will be intermittent closures all the way through August.The closures will impact the northbound and southbound on and off ramps of the interstate.Construction crews will conduct one-way traffic control during the time and will use flagging personnel in the work zone.