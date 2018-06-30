Two drivers in custody after deadly crash killed woman

Two drivers are in custody after a deadly crash killed a woman near Shaw and Marks Avenue.The accident happened when Michelle Sanabria, 47, got out of a Tahoe Chevrolet, after getting into an argument with driver Marcello Diaz, 48.Seconds later, she was hit by driver Karla Estrada, 27, who was also driving under the influence.Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers arrested both Estrada and Diaz. Police have not released Estrada's booking photo.