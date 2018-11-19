Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down

Crews are preparing to close a couple of popular roads in Yosemite National Park as a precaution due to the incoming winter weather.Starting Tuesday night at 6pm, Tioga Pass and Glacier Point Roads will be shut down to all traffic.Roads will re-open once weather and road conditions clear up. Park officials say a series of winter storms are expected to pass through the Yosemite Area this week -- through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.If you are planning to travel there, you are asked to use Highway 120 West, Highway 140, and Highway 41, which are open year-round.