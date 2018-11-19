YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are preparing to close a couple of popular roads in Yosemite National Park as a precaution due to the incoming winter weather.

Starting Tuesday night at 6pm, Tioga Pass and Glacier Point Roads will be shut down to all traffic.

Roads will re-open once weather and road conditions clear up. Park officials say a series of winter storms are expected to pass through the Yosemite Area this week -- through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

If you are planning to travel there, you are asked to use Highway 120 West, Highway 140, and Highway 41, which are open year-round.
