UPDATE: Both directions of I-5 Grapevine now back open

(Video taken by #abc30insider: Unleashed Motorsports from Fresno)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Both directions of Interstate-5 Grapevine are now open, according to Caltrans.

Snowy conditions have caused both directions of Interstate-5 Grapevine to close, Caltrans reports.

Southbound I-5 closes at Grapevine Road while the northbound lane closes near Highway 138.


Around 4 p.m. Sunday, snow began sticking to the ground and CHP paced the area.

Caltrans officials say they do not have an estimated time for reopening.

"The Grapevine is closed due to dangerous conditions. Caltrans is working hard to make it safe. We will open it as soon as possible," California Highway Patrol Grapevine Tejon wrote on social media.




This is a developing story and will be updated.
