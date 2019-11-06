Veterans Boulevard construction appears to be fully funded as city of Fresno secures $10.5 million federal grant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After years of planning, Veterans Boulevard in northwest Fresno appears to be fully funded.In a Wednesday news release, Congressman Devin Nunes announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation had approved a $10.5 million BUILD grant.That grant is the final funding piece for the $120 million project. The grant will fund a complex interchange that will take the new Veterans Boulevard over Highway 99, Golden State Boulevard, and a railroad.The city of Fresno first applied for the BUILD grant back in April 2018. At the time, then city councilmember Steve Brandau was dispatched to Washington, D.C., to make the pitch for the grant.The first phase of the Veterans Boulevard project was completed in September 2019 after about ten months of construction.Now that full funding for the project has been secured, the city of Fresno hopes to finish the Veterans Boulevard project in 2023.Construction will happen in phases over the next few years.Construction on the overpass over the railroad corridor is expected to begin in early 2020, followed by the bridge over Highway 99 in Spring 2021. The roadway section of Veterans Boulevard between Shaw and Barstow is scheduled to start construction in Summer 2020, followed by the portion between Bullard and Herndon in Spring 2022.