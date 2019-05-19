traffic

Severe weather shuts down part of Generals Highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Park officials with the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will shut down part of the Generals Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday ahead of an expected storm.

The highway will be closed between Red Fir Gate and The Wye.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says the storm system will move into the Central Valley by late Saturday afternoon. It will bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Accuweather Forecast


Rain and winds have impacted several outdoor events set for the weekend. If you plan on traveling anywhere up into the mountain areas, remember to be prepared.

WATCH: How to install snow chains on your vehicles
EMBED More News Videos

How-To: Install snow chains on your vehicles

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsnowweatherraintrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Loose tire rolls down highway until crashing into car
Madera neighborhood nearly inaccessible due to HSR construction
Teen girl hit and killed in northeast Fresno
VIDEO: Moments leading up to officer-involved shooting that killed teen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News