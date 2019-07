Severe weather shuts down part of Generals Highway

Another storm system will move into central California by late this afternoon, bringing heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect from 5 pm this afternoon through 11 pm Sunday. Be prepared if heading into the Sierra Nevada this weekend. #cawx pic.twitter.com/V7Gfc7tHcz — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 18, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Park officials with the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will shut down part of the Generals Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday ahead of an expected storm.The highway will be closed between Red Fir Gate and The Wye.The National Weather Service in Hanford says the storm system will move into the Central Valley by late Saturday afternoon. It will bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.Rain and winds have impacted several outdoor events set for the weekend. If you plan on traveling anywhere up into the mountain areas, remember to be prepared.