Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical

Woman goes into labor after Overbrook crash. Katie Katro reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
A woman went into premature labor following a crash involving a driver suspected of DUI in Philadelphia. The woman is stable, but her newborn is in very critical condition.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday.


Police say a man and a pregnant woman in a pickup truck were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear-ended by a white Lexus.

Following the impact of the crash, officials say the woman went into premature labor.

When medics arrived on the scene, they helped deliver the baby inside the cab of the truck.

Both the mother and the baby were taken to the hospital. Action News is told the baby was due in May.

There is no word if the man in the truck was injured.

Action Cam Video: Pregnant woman delivers baby after Overbrook crash on February 5, 2019.


The striking vehicle overturned onto its roof at the scene.

The Lexus driver was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license. A female passenger was also in the vehicle. It's not clear if she suffered any injuries.

