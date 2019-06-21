crash

Woman dies after crashing into tree in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died from her injuries after she crashed into a tree in northeast Fresno Thursday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police got the call for the accident in the area of Herndon and Maple at 6:25 p.m. The 29-year-old driver was heading east on Herndon when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree. Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresnoaccidentdrivingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Loose tire rolls down highway until crashing into car
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Investigators say Autopilot feature was not on during deadly SF collision
Rally calls for safer SF streets following deadly crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News