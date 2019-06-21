Woman dies after crashing into tree in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died from her injuries after she crashed into a tree in northeast Fresno Thursday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.Police got the call for the accident in the area of Herndon and Maple at 6:25 p.m. The 29-year-old driver was heading east on Herndon when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree. Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors.The cause of the crash is under investigation.