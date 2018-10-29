TRAFFIC

Wrong-way driver in Mustang killed after slamming into 18-wheeler

EMBED </>More Videos

Wrong-way driver killed after slamming into 18-wheeler on North Freeway.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash with an 18-wheeler early Monday morning, shutting down the North Freeway at Spring Stuebner. The mainlanes have since reopened.

Debris was scattered all over the northbound lanes. Diesel fuel is also on the freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Ford Mustang was headed southbound in the northbound lanes, when he slammed into the 18-wheeler.

The Ford Mustang driver was killed instantly.

Authorities say they first received calls about the wrong-way driver around 2:43 a.m., about 90 seconds before the collision happened.

Officials are still investigating where exactly on the freeway the man began driving the wrong way. Police tell ABC13 some of the first calls they received were around the location of I-45 and FM 2920.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is on the North Freeway, where a wrong-way driver crashed into an 18-wheeler.



The driver of the big rig was going 45 mph, according to Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with HCSO.

She says the site of the crash is at a slight slope. When the 18-wheeler's driver got to the top of it, he saw the Mustang's headlights and tried to avoid it, but the Mustang continued in his direction and they crashed in the HOV lane.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Deputies are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesfatal crashfreeway
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Crews to work on damaged Highway 99 overpass through Nov. 10
Panel truck crashes into two cars in Southeast Fresno
Driver charged in road rage crash that killed innocent man
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
More Traffic
Top Stories
Student shot, killed at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
Search for Fresno hit-and-run driver, that killed a single Mother of four, continues
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes minutes after takeoff, officials say survivors unlikely
Police: College-age man in costume shouts 'God isn't real' in church
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
8 men, 3 women killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourned
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Show More
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall still closed following equipment malfunction
Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
More News