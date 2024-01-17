Black History Month Celebration Banquet

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spend an evening in Fresno celebrating local trailblazers!

The African American Historical and Cultural Museum invites you to the Black History Month Celebration Banquet on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Palace Event Center in Fresno.

Local African-American trailblazers will be honored for their work in the community.

The evening, hosted by Action News reporter Brianna Willis, includes dinner and entertainment.

2024 Trailblazers

Paul Forte' Jr.

Robert Golden

Reverend Chester McGensy, D.D.

First Lady Janetta McGensy

Trustee Yolanda Moore, MPAS, PA-C

Brenda L. Starks, RN, MSN

Dorothy Thomas

George H. Wilson Jr.

Jesse McDonald Jr. Community Dedication

Debbie J. Darden

Passing the Torch

Desirae Washington

Shining Star

Staci Jones

All proceeds benefit the museum, which houses hundreds of historical photographs, artifacts, and memorabilia dating back to the 1880s.

Find ticket information and learn more about the museum at aahcmsjv.com.