FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spend an evening in Fresno celebrating local trailblazers!
The African American Historical and Cultural Museum invites you to the Black History Month Celebration Banquet on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Palace Event Center in Fresno.
Local African-American trailblazers will be honored for their work in the community.
The evening, hosted by Action News reporter Brianna Willis, includes dinner and entertainment.
Paul Forte' Jr.
Robert Golden
Reverend Chester McGensy, D.D.
First Lady Janetta McGensy
Trustee Yolanda Moore, MPAS, PA-C
Brenda L. Starks, RN, MSN
Dorothy Thomas
George H. Wilson Jr.
Debbie J. Darden
Desirae Washington
Staci Jones
All proceeds benefit the museum, which houses hundreds of historical photographs, artifacts, and memorabilia dating back to the 1880s.
Find ticket information and learn more about the museum at aahcmsjv.com.