Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit by a train in central Fresno Monday evening.

Fresno police say it happened near North Jeanne Avenue and North Van Ness Boulevard just before 5 pm.


Police say they received multiple calls about the accident. When they arrived, they found her laying on the side of the train tracks.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.


Authorities do not know if the woman intentionally stepped in front of the train.

The train crew stopped after the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian killed
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly shooting near Sacramento church
Woman shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say
Parents, health experts discuss future changes to student mask mandate
Valley pilot, Ukrainian wife raising money to help those in Ukraine
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Shooting near high school in central Fresno leaves 1 in hospital
A list of Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area
Show More
FAFSA application deadline approaching for California students
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Madera 8th graders take part in Memorial March to remember Emmett Till
Hanford church closes it doors after nearly 65 years
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
More TOP STORIES News