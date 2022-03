FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.It happened around 10:30 am near West and Sante Fe Avenues.Fresno police say the female pedestrian was standing on the tracks when the train collided with her. She died at the scene.Her name and age have not been released.Investigators say all safety equipment along the tracks was working as the train approached the crossing.