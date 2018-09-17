NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Train derails during Florence flooding, forcing road closure near Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

The railroad company said nine locomotives and five railcars ran off the track.

CHARLOTTE, NC --
A rail company says it's investigating whether heavy rains from Florence contributed to a train derailment in North Carolina.

CSX said in a news release that the derailment happened Sunday night in Anson County, about 50 miles southeast of Charlotte.

The railroad company said nine locomotives and five railcars ran off the track.

The company said none of the cars was carrying hazardous materials. But some of the locomotives spilled diesel fuel and motor oil. The company says it is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup. The two train crew members were taken to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencetrain derailmentu.s. & worldnorth carolina newstrain accidentCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News