Train derails in Southeast Fresno, road closed for investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A train derailment in Southeast Fresno has caused a roadway to shut down near the train tracks.
It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of East and California avenues.
At least two cars have derailed. East Avenue is blocked off as first responders investigate.
At this time, it is not clear what caused the accident or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
