train derailment

Train derails in Southeast Fresno, road closed for investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A train derailment in Southeast Fresno has caused a roadway to shut down near the train tracks.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of East and California avenues.

At least two cars have derailed. East Avenue is blocked off as first responders investigate.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the accident or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastfresnotrain derailmentpolice
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN DERAILMENT
Train derails during Florence flooding, forcing road closure
Freight train derails in Madera County
VIDEO: Train derailment leads to explosion
Rail enthusiasts among victims in Amtrak derailment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News