Airbnb to recreate trip from 'Around the World in 80 Days'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Need a vacation? San Francisco-based Airbnb is offering an 80-day trip around the world -- including all travel, lodging, activities and meals -- for $5,000.

It's your chance to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes' classic "Around the World in 80 Days."

Airbnb guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures.

Starting June 20, guests can book the 80-day trip before it departs from London on Sept. 1.

Airbnb Adventures is offering other treks ranging from $79 to $5,000. Adventures are capped at 12 travelers or less. Other notable bookings include searching for Sasquatch in Washington and trekking through the Amazon.

Get more information here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
