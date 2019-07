Airbnb to recreate trip from 'Around the World in 80 Days'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Need a vacation? San Francisco-based Airbnb is offering an 80-day trip around the world -- including all travel, lodging, activities and meals -- for $5,000.It's your chance to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes' classic "Around the World in 80 Days."Airbnb guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures.Starting June 20, guests can book the 80-day trip before it departs from London on Sept. 1. Airbnb Adventures is offering other treks ranging from $79 to $5,000. Adventures are capped at 12 travelers or less. Other notable bookings include searching for Sasquatch in Washington and trekking through the Amazon.Get more information here