Travel

Alaska Airlines offering cheap flights to San Diego, Portland, Seattle from Fresno

Travelers can fly out of the Fresno airport to San Diego for $69, to Portland for $89 and to Seattle for $109. (Fresno Yosemite International Airport)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alaska Airlines is offering low fare deals for travelers flying from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to three cities on the west coast.

The airport announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday evening, which is good for one-way trips to San Diego, Portland and Seattle.



Travelers can fly out of the Fresno airport to San Diego for $69, to Portland for $89 and to Seattle for $109.

The low priced tickets must be booked by September 9th for flights available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Baggage fees may apply as well as other restrictions.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnotravelfresnoairlinealaska airlines
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect
Homicide investigation underway in Tulare Co. after man is fatally shot
Fresno Police searching for vehicle of interest related to attempted abductions
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Santa Cruz students on boat during deadly fire off SoCal coast, school says
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
UC Merced fighting Central Valley teacher shortage with new credential program
Show More
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker
Man recalls moment he was shot in east central Fresno
New Selma High School football stadium set for November completion
Family of Visalia murder victim asks public to be on lookout for killer
Madera couple rescues 5 crew members of the California boat fire
More TOP STORIES News