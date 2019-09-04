Alaska Airlines offering cheap flights to San Diego, Portland, Seattle from Fresno

The airport announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday evening, which is good for one-way trips to San Diego, Portland and Seattle.
Travelers can fly out of the Fresno airport to San Diego for $69, to Portland for $89 and to Seattle for $109.
The low priced tickets must be booked by September 9th for flights available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Baggage fees may apply as well as other restrictions.
