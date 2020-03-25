Coronavirus

Valley Amtrak reduces service in response to COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amtrak service in Central California is being slowed by the coronavirus as new guidelines were introduced this week.

Following the state's travel restrictions, the passenger train company is reducing service. As of March 23, ridership on the "Amtrak San Joaquins" trains was down about 70%.

To help contain costs while continuing essential transportation services for its riders, three of the seven round-trips on the line will be suspended starting March 26.

In addition, a number of station lobbies will be closed, including Hanford, Fresno, Merced, and Modesto.

Cafe car service will also be eliminated. Amtrak says they've also increased the frequency of cleaning services on their trains and the number of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for riders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelamtrakcoronavirustrainscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno St. program helping students who could become homeless during COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Newsom says an early April reopening of state is unlikely
Reedley College provides laptops, hotspots to help students take studies online
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom says an early April reopening of state is unlikely
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
8-year-old girl and mother in critical condition after stabbing in Hanford
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
Central CA coronavirus cases
Frustrations behind COVID-19 testing goes beyond patients
Valley Applebee's starts delivering food to seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Fresno St. program helping students who could become homeless during COVID-19 outbreak
North Valley woman donates homemade masks to healthcare providers
County, city invest millions to house homeless during coronavirus outbreak
Reedley College provides laptops, hotspots to help students take studies online
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News