Valley Amtrak reduces service in response to COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amtrak service in Central California is being slowed by the coronavirus as new guidelines were introduced this week.Following the state's travel restrictions, the passenger train company is reducing service. As of March 23, ridership on the "Amtrak San Joaquins" trains was down about 70%.To help contain costs while continuing essential transportation services for its riders, three of the seven round-trips on the line will be suspended starting March 26.In addition, a number of station lobbies will be closed, including Hanford, Fresno, Merced, and Modesto.Cafe car service will also be eliminated. Amtrak says they've also increased the frequency of cleaning services on their trains and the number of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for riders.