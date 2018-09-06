TRAVEL

United Airlines wants to give a trip to Tahiti to America's most overworked employee

United Airlines wants to award America's most overworked employee with a free trip to Tahiti.

If you rarely get to go on vacation, you might want to start turning in those time off requests at work.

United Airlines is giving the most overworked American a dream vacation to Tahiti.

The trip includes roundtrip airfare for the winner and a guest, plus accommodations for seven nights.

The winner will also get $2,000 for spending.

United's contest comes as the airline announces their new flight from San Francisco to Tahiti.

To qualify for the trip, just submit a photo and short essay on why you deserve the trip. Click here to enter.

The deadline is Sept. 25.
