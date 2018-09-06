If you rarely get to go on vacation, you might want to start turning in those time off requests at work.United Airlines is giving the most overworked American a dream vacation to Tahiti.The trip includes roundtrip airfare for the winner and a guest, plus accommodations for seven nights.The winner will also get $2,000 for spending.United's contest comes as the airline announces their new flight from San Francisco to Tahiti.To qualify for the trip, just submit a photo and short essay on why you deserve the trip.The deadline is Sept. 25.