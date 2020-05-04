Bass Lake sees plenty of weekend visitors despite COVID-19 guidelines

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Valley temperatures climbing toward the 100-degree mark next weekend, the Sierra National Forest has announced extending its recreational closures through mid-May in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.But that's not stopping boaters from getting out on Bass Lake."We came up Thursday, brought three families and enjoyed the beautiful weather," says Bakersfield resident Dan Cress.Cress and his family of 15 traveled from Bakersfield with not one, not two, but three boats."Just be careful. Just like any other day - take your precautions and continue living," he says.According to the Madera County Sheriff's Department, boat patrols began this weekend - three weeks ahead of its normal scheduled patrols and saw between 20 to 40 boats on the lake.The Sierra National Forest closed certain services of the forest to the public, including bathroom facilities, trash removal, and water stations."I'd like to think based on the COVID-19 numbers that we've had here that the folks are doing a pretty good job policing themselves and I think we're getting pretty close to being able to reopen some of the businesses that are closed and move back towards what we call normal," says Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney.Despite Madera County's 51 confirmed cases, people will continue to travel from out of county to visit Bass Lake.