china peak

China Peak reopens Friday after receiving 8 feet of snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Resort will reopen Friday after receiving more than eight feet of snow in the last week.

Resort officials say they will reopen Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will likely open more lifts and runs throughout the weekend.

If you plan on heading up to ski make sure you pack tire chains and are prepared for changing weather conditions.

For more information about China Peak and how to purchase a lift ticket, click here.

Video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelchina peaksnow
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHINA PEAK
China Peak kicks off snow season with 5 feet of snow
Heading to the mountains? Here are some tips to keep you safe on the road
4 feet of snow already blanketing China Peak resort this Thanksgiving
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan shot while trying to stop home invasion in central Fresno
Man arrested while on his way to commit murder, police say
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
Couple caught on camera stealing from Fresno camera store
Show More
Mom upset with son's haircut slams car into barber shop, police say
Trump asks Supreme Court to block financial records subpoena
Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
More TOP STORIES News