China Peak reopens Friday after receiving 8 feet of snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Resort will reopen Friday after receiving more than eight feet of snow in the last week.
Resort officials say they will reopen Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will likely open more lifts and runs throughout the weekend.
If you plan on heading up to ski make sure you pack tire chains and are prepared for changing weather conditions.
For more information about China Peak and how to purchase a lift ticket, click here.
