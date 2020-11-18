China Peak resort to begin snowmaking Wednesday night, hopes for Nov. 27 opening

The resort will start the snowmaking process on Wednesday night while a winter weather advisory is in effect. Officials hope that they'll be able to open to skiers on Friday, November 27.
Resort officials say they feel a busy winter season is ahead despite some fire damage to the property.
When skiers arrive this winter, they will also notice plenty of signs reminding people to practice social distancing and follow other COVID-19 health guidelines.
WATCH | China Peak: Learn to ski
