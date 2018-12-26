CHINA PEAK

China Peak seeing 'night and day difference' from 2017 to 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

China Peak seeing 'night and day difference' from 2017 to 2018

Brandon R Johansen
CHINA PEAK, Calif. (KFSN) --
China Peak Mountain Resort is seeing a good amount of business so far this snow season, especially when you compare it to last year.

"It has been a night and day difference, I can tell you that," said Rich Bailey, ski patrol director at China Peak. Bailey has been working at the resort for 47 years.

"I've seen some very highs and some very lows," he said. So far, this year is sitting more in the middle. The resort is in the midst of its earliest ski season since 2010 and they currently boast a 17-inch snow base, with about 3-5 inches of snow on top. There's room for improvement with every storm, but it's a far cry from where the resort was this time last year, when they had zero inches of base.

The day after Christmas, historically, is the busiest day of the year for China Peak. "It's perfect what I call 'cheater snow'... perfect ski conditions," Bailey said of the current snow base. The resort also makes their own snow to add to the natural snowfall.

Right now, the resort is running at "about 60%," meaning all of their lifts are not running yet. They'll get them all going as business necessitates.

China Peak is currently open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelchina peakski resortssnowweather
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHINA PEAK
China Peak welcomes hundreds on opening weekend
China Peak snow, early opening is great news for businesses
China Peak to open Dec. 1, earliest opening in 8 years
Snow from latest storm helps China Peak move closer to opening date for season
More china peak
TRAVEL
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks still open during government shutdown
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
How to pack a carry-on suitcase
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
More Travel
Top Stories
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Several businesses damaged in 3-alarm fire in Downtown Visalia
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
Christmas aftermath leaves tons of trash in Downtown Fresno
Man charged with murder of Biola farmer found "not guilty" for second time
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Show More
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Make your home a little smarter
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
More News