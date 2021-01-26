CHP preparing to reopen I-5 at Grapevine after snow forced closure, Central CA residents prep for Atmospheric River

We are preparing to open the Grapevine area of Interstate 5.— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) January 26, 2021
Please drive safe.
The highway first closed early Monday morning after one storm moved through the area. Severe weather conditions also caused Caltrans officials to shut down State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass. Highway 58 has since reopened with CHP pacing traffic. Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling. For more information, call 1-800-427-ROAD.
The state is bracing for another major storm system to move through starting Tuesday night.
Northern California was preparing for the arrival of a cold front and an associated atmospheric river with the potential for heavy downpours that could unleash destructive debris flows from the burn scars left by last year's massive wildfires.
The National Weather Service office for the San Francisco Bay Area said rain would begin in the afternoon and intensify in the evening and overnight, spreading south toward Santa Cruz, Monterey and Big Sur.
Meanwhile, in central California, residents continued to brace for rainfall and snow expected to move in overnight into Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada starting at 10:00 pm on Wednesday that will last until 4:00 am on Friday. The area could see five to ten feet of snow above 4,000 feet, five to ten inches of snow above 2,000 feet.
Fresno County officials were also concerned the upcoming snow and rain could result in flooding, mudslides and rockslides in areas impacted by the Creek Fire.
With severe weather conditions to continue this week, Yosemite National Park announced it would remain closed through Saturday, January 30.
