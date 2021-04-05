Computer outage preventing customers from buying tickets on United, Delta, American airlines

Multiple airlines, including Delta, American, United and others, are experiencing computer outages on Monday, ABC News confirms.According to a Google spokesperson, the outage is being caused by an issue with Google's software that powers reservations and bookings with major airlines."Earlier today, a data error impacted our flight shopping software, which prevented airline partners, as well as Google Flights, from showing fare information," read a statement issued on Monday afternoon. "We've implemented a fix and the issue has now been mitigated. We'll continue to monitor to ensure this is fully resolved."