Consumer Watch: Being more selective when picking your luggage for traveling

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Baggage can take a real beating getting from here to there.

That's why luggage salesman Sal Carino says durability is a top priority for his customers.

"People are willing to pay a premium for a product that will arrive intact," Carino said.

Split seams, or broken zippers, wheels, or handles can mean the next trip for that bag is to the garbage dump.

If you want a bag that will last, Consumer Reports members reveal important information about the luggage they own.

Briggs and Riley and Eagle Creek were two of the top-rated brands for durability for both checked and carry-on bags.

They also got high marks in the Consumer Reports survey for ease of packing and stowability.

Another bonus with these brands is that they are among those that offer lifetime warranties.

"Lifetime warranties can offer some peace of mind, but you need to remember that they do come with limitations and that 'lifetime' may not mean your lifetime," Doyle said.

With Eagle Creek, the warranty applies to what the company says is the lifetime of the bag.

Also with some manufacturers, including Away, the warranty will not apply if you are not the original owner.

Cosmetic damage is also generally not covered.

"Even if the bag is covered under warranty, the company will likely repair it," Doyle said. "If they do replace the bag, they may give you a different color or even a completely different model from the one that you purchased."

In addition to durability, Sal Carino says it's important to consider the size and weight of the bag.

Some airlines require carry-ons to be 18 pounds or less for the lowest priced flights.
