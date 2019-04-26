Travel

Could airlines start weighing passengers before flights?

A British software company is toying with a new idea to help airlines cut carbon emissions - but the idea probably won't sit well with everyone.

It involves weighing passengers at airports before boarding.

Airlines try to figure out how much weight they're going to carry on every flight.

The number is based on generic size estimations for men, women, and children - and those estimates aren't 100 percent accurate.

The British company "Fuel Matrix" said its software could use exact weight readings for each passenger to quickly calculate how much fuel is needed, CNN reports.

Fuel Matrix also said the readings could be used to optimize the flight plan.

According to the company, air travel accounts for roughly three percent of global CO2 output.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelairline industryairlineu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News