Crystal Cave now provides tours for visitors who are deaf or hard of hearing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have announced the completion of tours for visitors who are deaf or hard of hearing at Crystal Cave.
The two organizations worked together to better serve a broader range of guests through the use of grants.
The tour contains eight videos in American Sign Language and provides safety information and interpretive descriptions at key points throughout the tour.
Funding also provided the purchase of assisted listening devices that amplify and clarify sound by cutting out ambient noise.
These tours are available starting on the opening day of Crystal Cave on May 24.
