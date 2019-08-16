Customs computers outage causes delays at airports nationwide

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

Here’s a better perspective of the customs line at JFK. People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10 hour flight to this. pic.twitter.com/WrEUsoJhbH — Sarah Baird 🙌 (@Baird_S) August 16, 2019

NEW YORK -- An outage impacting U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer systems is causing massive delays at airports around the United States.Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had tweeted around 5:30 p.m. that CBP systems are back online. The CBP has not confirmed this.Major airports around the country tweeted that their customs systems were impacted, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.The agency said it is taking immediate action to address the disruption.Passengers in several airports are being processed manually, so travelers throughout the United States should expect longer than normal wait times. Bush Airport, for example, is experiencing delays of up to 75 minutes."CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," a spokesperson said in a statement.A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line."This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.The cause of the shutdown is unknown, and it is unclear how long it will take for this issue to resolve.