Delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports due to government shutdown

Back @ gate after waiting on tarmac for 2hrs. @JetBlue pilot says all departures at #jfk over water are halted due to #GovernmentShutdown pic.twitter.com/wVeb3lx2dP — Andrew Seng (@AndrewSeng_) January 25, 2019

Delays are reported at LaGuardia, Newark, Philadelphia and other airports due to air traffic controller staffing shortages amid the government shutdown.FAA had a shortage of ATC controllers reporting to work to a facility in Washington today.The FAA tells ABC News in a statement:"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information."