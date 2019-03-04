Travel

Delete your Instagram photos in JetBlue's 'All You Can Jet' contest

EMBED <>More Videos

Instagram users would have to delete all their existing photos.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- A new JetBlue contest would give customers a year of free flights.

All you have to do is delete all the pictures on your Instagram account.

As part of the "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, Instagram users would have to delete all their existing photos.

The user then has to post a customized promotion image using the contest template and mention JetBlue in the caption.

Three lucky winners will get free flights for a year.

The sweepstakes runs through Friday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelair travelinstagramjetblue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Speeding driver who caused major Hwy 180 rollover crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard, authorities say it's a homicide
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police ID'd
Rapper claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen at Cracker Barrel
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Irrigation districts take advantage of excess water, start deliveries to farmers
Alabama tornadoes: At least 23 dead, including children
Show More
Firebaugh residents spot an apparent funnel cloud over town
Many turnout for Home and Garden Show despite wet weather
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Photo of OC students with swastika sparking outrage
More TOP STORIES News