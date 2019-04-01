Delta, Southwest flight delays: Airlines apologize for system-wide computer outage

The airlines were replying to people flying out of multiple airports who said their flights had been affected.
I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC— Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019
It's affecting our flights system wide, and we're working to see if it's affecting any other carriers this morning as well. In the meantime, once more information has been made available our Agents at the airport will be happy to disseminate it to y'all. -Rocky— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019
Both airlines said they were working quickly to get the issue resolved but did not give a timeline.