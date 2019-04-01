Travel

Delta, Southwest flight delays: Airlines apologize for system-wide computer outage

(Shutterstock photo)

Two airlines, Delta and Southwest, are experiencing system-wide computer outages on Monday morning, according to the airlines' Twitter accounts.

The airlines were replying to people flying out of multiple airports who said their flights had been affected.





Both airlines said they were working quickly to get the issue resolved but did not give a timeline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelairlinedeltasouthwest airlines
TOP STORIES
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
Forklift operator from Central Valley killed in workplace accident
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
23rd horse dies at Santa Anita after racing accident
Police: Man shot outside his home in Selma
Show More
Stolen generator hasn't hampered veteran's dream of running food truck
CA man jailed in Colombia for seeking sex with girls
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Merced, CHP says
Several people without power after structure fire in Fresno County
Man fatally shot in Selma, investigation underway
More TOP STORIES News