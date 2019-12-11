Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Airport officials say the weather caused nine arrivals from multiple airlines, both domestic and international, to be diverted after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Wednesday morning, four flights scheduled to take off around 6 a.m. were canceled. Officials say the flights could be rescheduled or passengers could be booked on other flights.
A flight with Aero-Mexico was scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. Tuesday and was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled Wednesday.
NEW: 5 flights cancelled this morning out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport due to the intense fog. I have the details on @ABC30. pic.twitter.com/PsvQPHYpkK— Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) December 11, 2019
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas across the Central Valley until 10 a.m.
4:27 AM PST - Dense Fog Advisory now expanded to cover the SJ Valley from Kern to Merced Counties until 10 AM. #CAwx #TuleFog pic.twitter.com/2U24eD1SBD— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 11, 2019
