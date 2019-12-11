travel

Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dense fog has caused several flight delays and cancelations at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Airport officials say the weather caused nine arrivals from multiple airlines, both domestic and international, to be diverted after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, four flights scheduled to take off around 6 a.m. were canceled. Officials say the flights could be rescheduled or passengers could be booked on other flights.

A flight with Aero-Mexico was scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. Tuesday and was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled Wednesday.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas across the Central Valley until 10 a.m.



Track the fog here.
