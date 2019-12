Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

NEW: 5 flights cancelled this morning out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport due to the intense fog. I have the details on @ABC30. pic.twitter.com/PsvQPHYpkK — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) December 11, 2019

4:27 AM PST - Dense Fog Advisory now expanded to cover the SJ Valley from Kern to Merced Counties until 10 AM. #CAwx #TuleFog pic.twitter.com/2U24eD1SBD — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 11, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dense fog has caused several flight delays and cancelations at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.Airport officials say the weather caused nine arrivals from multiple airlines, both domestic and international, to be diverted after 9 p.m. Tuesday.Wednesday morning, four flights scheduled to take off around 6 a.m. were canceled. Officials say the flights could be rescheduled or passengers could be booked on other flights.A flight with Aero-Mexico was scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. Tuesday and was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled Wednesday. Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas across the Central Valley until 10 a.m.